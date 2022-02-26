Academic City poised to bridge academia and industry gap

The Academic City University College says it has introduced interventions in its curriculum to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

Mrs Giselle Partington Osei, Associate Director of Student and Community Affairs of the University, said the interventions would prepare and equip students with the necessary job skills to be successful in the world of work.

This was in a statement from the University copied to the Ghana News Agency after a Career Fair organised by the University to help the students familiarise themselves with career opportunities available in the job market.

The event brought together approximately 50 top-tier companies from various industries, including financial services, information technology, government, manufacturing, Fast MovableConsumer Goods, among others.

It provided students with the opportunity to network with potential employers and obtain internship and employment information directly from the representatives of the participating companies.

It is part of Academic City’s effort to provide students with employment resources and opportunities to ensure the employability of its students after completion of studies.

“Ensuring that students are employed or start their own businesses after completing their studies remains Academic City’s top priority.

“We are excited to use an event like this to connect our students with recruiters and talent acquisition decision makers in order to facilitate internship and employment opportunities,” she stated.

The release said, since inception, the University had proven its resolve to change the narrative for higher education in Africa and committed to providing the best education attainable anywhere in the world.

It said as part of the University’s effort to enhance technology and innovation education in Africa, it had become the first university in Africa to introduce degree programmes in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics Engineering.

Other new programmes that have recently been introduced include BSc in Biomedical Engineering and BBA in Entrepreneurship.

In interactions with the students, Mr. Alexander Abrokwah, Digital Transformation Manager at Vodafone Ghana, advised the students to constantly reinvent themselves to add value to their professional careers.

That, he said would ensure that the students were successful professionals.

“You must constantly seek out new and innovative ways to reinvent and refresh your knowledge and skills in order to keep up with the rapidly changing times.

“The world is constantly changing, and you must adapt in order to meet new demands,” he said.