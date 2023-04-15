Academic City promotes Ing. Dr. Agyepong to Vice President, Institutional Advancement

Academic City University College, Ghana’s premier STEAM-based tertiary institution has announced the promotion of Ing. Dr. Lucy Agyepong to Vice President of Institutional Advancement.

Previously serving as the Associate Dean of Engineering, Ing. Dr. Agyepong has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, and her invaluable contributions have been instrumental in shaping the university’s academic landscape.

In her new role as Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Ing. Dr. Lucy will be responsible for enhancing the university’s relationships with local and international partners in order to generate value for the university community. She will collaborate closely with the President and other members of the executive team to develop and implement new programmes and technologies that will support and enhance the teaching, learning, and research ecosystems at the institution.

Dr. Ing. Agyepong has been an integral part of our community for roughly three years, and her contributions to the engineering department have been recognized. During her tenure as Associate Dean of Engineering, the university has grown and become very successful, attracting more students, conducting more research, and forming new partnerships with industry and academia. In addition, Ing. Dr. Lucy has played a pivotal role in the development of new academic programmes and initiatives that have contributed to Academic City’s position as a leader in engineering education.

Ing. Dr. Agyepong was previously the Technology Manager of the Design and Build Group at the Manufacturing Technology Centre in the UK. She was in charge of a team of 45 engineers with extensive experience in various design and manufacturing skills. Ing. Dr. Agyepong holds a Master’s degree in Aeronautical and Aerospace Engineering and a PhD in Mechanical Engineering with a focus on Aerospace Design. Her research has primarily focused on alternative weight estimation and reduction methodologies in aircraft design.

She has successfully project managed and delivered high value projects circa €4M. She has actively worked with a range of industrial partners including Airbus, GKN, BAE Aerospace and Rolls-Royce.

Ing. Dr. Agyepong is a member of the African Asian Pacific Engineering Council. She is the first Ghanaian engineer and only female on the council.

“I am thrilled to take on this new role and to work with the university’s talented team of professionals. I believe that our institution has enormous potential to make a positive impact on our community and society as a whole, and I am eager to help make that happen.,” Ing. Dr. Agyepong remarked.

Prof. Fred McBagonluri, President of Academic City stated “We are delighted to welcome Ing. Dr. Agyepong to the executive team of the university. Her extensive experience and track record of success will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission of providing a world-class education to our students and making a positive impact in our community.”