Academic City Students Build An Electric Bicycle

Former students of Academic City at Agbogba in Accra have manufactured electric bicycle called the Big Mike, that is able to take riders from one point to the other without the rider having to paddle the bike manually.

The former students are the first batch of beneficiaries of Academic City’s Alumni Jump Start Incubator Program, which is designed to support talented former students to jump start their businesses by offering them mentorship, funding and resources.

The students have established what they called the Goliath Robotics, with a mission to identify glaring challenges facing society and create little innovative solutions to address them.

In the video below the two Co-founders of Goliath Robotics, Barnabas Nomo and Andrewla Takyi explain that their start-up is already making 100 electric bikes a week. They also shared their vision to expand into other assisted mobility services across Africa and the globe.