Academic City Students Debut TEDx Conference to Ignite Grassroots Innovation

Students at Accra’s Academic City University College have launched the institution’s inaugural TEDx event, “Ripples to Waves: Creating Impact,” marking a bold step toward fostering youth-led dialogue and actionable ideas across Ghana’s academic and entrepreneurial circles.

The event, entirely organized by a 24-member student team, showcased a blend of local thought leaders and student voices, underscoring the university’s mission to cultivate “future-ready leaders” through experiential learning.

Led by Fiifi Edem Dawson and co-lead Nyhira Beata, the team curated a lineup blending established innovators and emerging talent. Speakers included Cat Davison, CEO of EduSpot and Global Teacher Prize finalist, who emphasized education reform; Elinam Abla Horgli, a gender activist pushing for equitable opportunities in tech; and Emmanuel Anti, a student advocating for youth-driven sustainability projects. Eve Asante, Managing Director of Asante and Partners, highlighted the role of ethical leadership in Africa’s corporate landscape.

“This isn’t just a one-off event—it’s the spark for a movement,” said Dawson, reflecting on the team’s vision. “We’re creating a platform where ideas can grow from ripples into waves, reshaping our communities.” The conference drew hundreds of attendees, with sessions blending live talks and curated TED videos to provoke discussions on education, gender equity, and entrepreneurship.

Academic City’s foray into the TEDx arena aligns with its broader educational strategy, which prioritizes hands-on learning and problem-solving over traditional pedagogy. The university has gained recognition for integrating entrepreneurship into curricula, a approach that Dean of Students Kwame Ofori describes as “preparing graduates not just for jobs, but to create jobs.”

The event’s success highlights a growing trend among African universities to amplify student agency in driving social change. Unlike conventional academic conferences, TEDx Academic City leaned heavily on grassroots storytelling, with student organizers managing everything from speaker curation to logistics—a feat that required navigating budget constraints and securing partnerships with local firms.

Critics argue such events risk prioritizing inspiration over tangible outcomes, but attendees countered this. “It’s about planting seeds,” said Horgli, whose talk on dismantling gender barriers in STEM resonated with young women in the audience. “When students see people who look like them leading change, it shifts what they believe is possible.”

For Academic City, the TEDx milestone also serves as a recruitment tool, showcasing its commitment to innovation amid fierce competition among Ghana’s private universities. With plans to make the conference annual, organizers aim to expand partnerships with African tech hubs and NGOs, ensuring ideas discussed translate into projects.

As universities globally grapple with bridging academia and real-world impact, Academic City’s experiment offers a blueprint: empower students to lead, provide platforms for cross-generational dialogue, and trust that small ripples—when nurtured—can indeed become waves.