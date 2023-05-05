Academic City to discuss AI and its implications for Africa

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) advances at a rapid pace, Academic City University College is hosting a panel discussion on AI and its implications for Africa’s development. The conversation will look at the current state of Artificial Intelligence, its future consequences, and how society can ensure that AI is used ethically and for the benefit of all.

From virtual assistants in our homes to the algorithms that fuel social media and online advertising, AI is increasingly becoming a part of our daily lives. AI has the potential to improve our lives in innumerable ways, but it also poses significant concerns regarding privacy, security, and the impact on jobs and the economy.

The panel discussion, “The Intersection of AI and Human Intelligence: Opportunities and Challenges,” will be held on May 9, 2023. The conversation will address a variety of themes, such as the current state of AI, the technology’s potential benefits and concerns, and how we can ensure that AI is utilised ethically. The speakers will also examine the influence of artificial intelligence (AI) on the workforce and the economy, as well as the role of government and other institutions in regulating AI.

As part of the university’s initiatives to enhance technology and innovation education in Africa, Academic City is the first institution in the continent to offer degrees in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Engineering. The panel discussion is a component of Academic City’s larger effort to interact with the community on issues concerning technology and society.

Commenting on the event, Ing. Dr. Lucy Agyepong, Vice President, Institutional Advancement of Academic City remarked “Artificial intelligence is transforming our world, and it is crucial that we have a deliberate and informed discussion about its societal implications. As a leading institution of higher education, we are pleased to host this panel and bring together experts to discuss these intricate issues.”

Deborah Kanubala, an expert in Machine Learning and the event’s moderator, emphasised the need to ensure that AI is used for the benefit of society as a whole and not just for the benefit of a select few. She added, “By bringing together experts from across the field, we can explore the complex issues surrounding AI and develop solutions that prioritise the needs of all people.”