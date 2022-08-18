Academic City University College Officially Commissioned

The Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has inaugurated the Academic City University College at Agbogba, a suburb of Accra with a call on the institution to explore avenues of rolling-out a digital manufacturing programme to produce digital auto parts in 3D printing.

According to him, digital manufacturing which is a computer-based system, processes and tools in design and production, would enable auto mechanics at the Suame Magazine and artisans in other parts of the country to use it in their operations, and in turn enable Government to support and partner the University to roll-out the Digital Manufacturing programme to help create jobs for the youth.

The Vice President who lauded the University for being the first tertiary institution in West Africa to roll out the Bachelor-of-Arts in Artificial Intelligence and other forward-looking programmes like Biomedical Engineering and Robotics said, through the Tertiary Education Commission, the Government was undertaking comprehensive education reforms to re-orient the critical mass of Ghanaians to transform the economy.

He said the newly created regions – Western North, Savannah, Ahafo, North-East and Oti – would have public universities with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Government, he said, recognised the significant contributions of private universities to the overall education system of the country.

Professor Fred McBagonluri, the President and Provost of the University, in his welcome remarks, said the University was creating an enabling environment for critical thinking, creativity and innovation.

It was raising a dynamic workforce that would solve complex societal challenges and positively impact the socio-economic enhancement of the nation, he said.

“We have come a long way from that darkness to a nation, whose best days are ahead. Today, I stand here as a product of their endeavors and aspirations. The lessons, I learnt from them decades later converge with the aspirations of the founders of this institution: to create a progressive space for learning that offers opportunities to all to live the fullest of their God given abilities. Ladies and Gentlemen, this is the founding spirit of Academic City University College, and we are glad to celebrate this moment with you.”

He also averred that their vision is to become a world-class center for learning, innovation, and entrepreneurship, where future leaders are nurtured for global leadership and national development.

“We will realize this, by creating an enabling environment that deploys modalities around: Critical thinking, creativity, and innovation, Inclusive, collaborative, and interdisciplinary learning, Excellence in communication, Tackling complex problems from diverse perspectives and approaches, Identification of broad entrepreneurial opportunities and Ethical disposition and community-focused.”

On his part, Mr Dev Varyani, Chairman and Founder of Academic City University College said, “We believe the actual meaning of Education is Action. So we put action to our words and deeds and built this campus to achieve our vision. lastly, we didn’t want to confuse education with wisdom. “The role of the teacher is to create the conditions for invention rather than provide ready-made knowledge.” Education should be a rewarding experience which allows you to think, imagine, question, doubt and solve problems.”

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, a Deputy Minister of Education, said the Government was determined in raising scientists, inventors and engineers with 21st Century skills to solve very complex societal issues and better the lots of the citizens.

Academic City University College

Academic City University College, a premium Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematic tertiary institution, has expressed its commitment to fostering an inclusive learning and working environment for its students and faculty community.