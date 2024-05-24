Academic City University College: Shaping Future Leaders through STEAM Education

Overview: Academic City University College, nestled in the vibrant city of Accra, Ghana, stands as a beacon of academic excellence and innovation in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education. Committed to fostering a dynamic learning environment, the university has garnered recognition for its unwavering dedication to providing top-tier education to its students.

Mission: At the core of Academic City’s mission is the commitment to nurture future-ready leaders equipped with the skills and mindset to tackle intricate challenges ethically, innovatively, and collaboratively. By fostering a culture of creativity and leadership, the university aims to prepare students to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Campus: Nestled in the heart of Haatso, Accra, Academic City’s campus exudes modernity and vibrancy. Boasting state-of-the-art facilities including cutting-edge classrooms, a vast library, fully-equipped laboratories, and recreational spaces like sports and fitness centers, the campus provides an ideal setting for holistic learning, research, and personal growth.

Programmes: Academic City offers a range of elite undergraduate degree programmes meticulously crafted to incorporate world-class STEAM education. From Engineering and Information Technology to Business Administration and Communication Arts, each programme is designed to cultivate practical skills, hands-on experience, and innovative thinking among students. Additionally, the graduate school offers specialized MSc degrees in Data Science and Analytics, and Cyber Security, catering to the growing demand for expertise in these fields.

Achievements: The university’s commitment to innovation and excellence has garnered international acclaim. In a groundbreaking achievement, Academic City became the first university in sub-Saharan Africa to offer undergraduate degrees in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Engineering in 2022. Furthermore, the university’s dedication to academic prowess was underscored when it was ranked 15th in Africa and 2nd in Ghana in the prestigious Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings published by Times Higher Education in 2023.

Conclusion: With a steadfast focus on STEAM education, innovation, and entrepreneurship, Academic City University College continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of education in Ghana and beyond. By empowering students with the skills and knowledge to become transformative leaders, the university remains at the forefront of academic excellence and societal impact.