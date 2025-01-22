Academic City University Earns Prominent Ranking in 2024 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings

Academic City University has achieved a significant milestone in its seven-year journey, earning a prominent spot in the 2024 Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings.

This achievement highlights the university’s increasing influence in the fields of research, innovation, and academic excellence, both in Ghana and across West Africa.

The Times Higher Education Impact Ranking evaluates universities based on their contributions to research, innovation, and their overall academic performance. Academic City’s ranking is especially noteworthy considering its relatively young age, as it was only established seven years ago. The university is already recognized as Ghana’s top institution for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education and entrepreneurship, setting it apart from many other universities in the region.

Within Ghana, Academic City ranked 6th overall, solidifying its position among the nation’s leading higher education institutions. It also stood out in the category of Resources and Finance, securing 2nd place due to its strong financial management and effective allocation of resources. The university’s emphasis on student engagement further underpinned its success, ranking 5th for creating strong connections between faculty and students through innovative teaching methods and robust support systems. Additionally, Academic City achieved 4th place in the Africa Impact category, underscoring its substantial contributions to sustainable development in Ghana and beyond, ahead of many other institutions across the continent.

These rankings are a testament to Academic City’s dedication to providing high-quality education, fostering student success, and advancing ethical and sustainable practices. The university’s approach to education blends creative teaching methods with practical, hands-on experiences, allowing students to develop the skills necessary for future leadership and entrepreneurship.

Unique to Academic City is its model of education that prioritizes experiential and contextual learning, blending practical experience with academic theory. This approach equips graduates to be “Future-Ready Leaders,” ready to tackle the challenges of an ever-changing world. The university boasts state-of-the-art workshops and facilities, where students can engage with industry-grade machinery and equipment, providing invaluable practical experience in fields such as communication arts, computational sciences, engineering, and business.

Professor Fred McBagonluri, President of Academic City University, expressed pride in the university’s achievements, stating, “This recognition from the Times Higher Education rankings proves the amazing progress we are making at Academic City. It reflects our goal to lead in innovation, ethical values, and impactful education, not just in Ghana but across Africa. We are proud of this achievement and will keep working to set higher standards in education.”

As Academic City continues to push the boundaries of higher education, its rankings reflect the university’s growing reputation for producing top-tier graduates who are prepared to make meaningful contributions to their communities and the world. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Academic City is positioning itself as a leader in shaping the future of education in Africa.