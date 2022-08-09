Academic City University President Urges Students To Build Solutions For Africa’s Problems

Professor Fred Mcbagonluri, the President and Provost of Academic City University, has called on graduates to build solutions out of the issues affecting Africa to effectively address the continent’s numerous problems.

“You have numerous opportunities ahead of you. You must determine what to do with all your hard-earned accomplishments. I hope that the training and principles that Academic City instilled in you will strengthen and guide you to achieve success in all your endeavours,” he said during the graduation ceremony of students at the University.

He encouraged the graduates to use their individual strengths, passions, and principles to chart a course that would lead them to a fulfilling and satisfying life.

The President called on the students to endeavour to put a smile on their faces, saying it always works out in the end.

He urged them to treat their coworkers and friends with kindness and spread happiness wherever they go, also “do not stop striving, pushing, and struggling just because you cannot pinpoint your goal or explain why you should reach it.”

Over 30 students were awarded degrees in Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering, Communication Arts, Information Technology, Business Administration and Entrepreneurship, Computational Science, Mechanical, Industrial and Systems Engineering, and Electrical, Electronic, Computer Engineering

Mr Neeraj Varyani, Founder of Academic City University, said, “you all are Academic Cities first ambassadors of the next generation of education in Africa.”

He called on the students to take chances, put their best foot forward, and do not be scared to make mistakes.

“Do not be scared to fail, it’s inevitable, so embrace it. If you do not fail, you never are really trying. Have goals and create plans to achieve those goals,” he said.

Mr Varyani said if those plans change, it was okay, because life was a journey worth living, to learn and “I believe this experience at Academic City has given you the tools that you need, in order to always keep learning.”

Ms Elizabeth Fio, a BSc Mechanical Engineering student at the Academic City University, has been adjudged the Overall Best Student at the University’s inaugural graduation.

Ms Fio has also been awarded the President’s Award as a student with the highest GPA, who has demonstrated a spirit of innovation and leadership.

The Valedictory speaker was also jointly awarded the ACity Legacy awardee. The Legacy award recognises a student or a group of students whose significant contribution to the University leaves behind a legacy that will endure and be recollected, long after their graduation.

Ms Fio and Mr Caleb Melchizedek, a BSc Computer Science Student, were acknowledged for composing the University’s Anthem.