Academic performance in Amansie South improved – DCE

Mr Clement Opoku Gyamfi, the Amansie South District Chief Executive, has commended teachers in the area for working hard to improve the performance of pupils in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

He said the performance of 107 candidates, who scored between aggregate 06 and 15 in this year’s BECE results was highly commendable and praised the teachers for their commitment to improving the quality of education in the district.

Mr Gyamfi said this at a ceremony to present 500 pieces of dual desks to schools in the district.

He said the Assembly would continue to work with all stakeholders to improve education delivery, especially in science, mathematics and technology.

The DCE said science and technology were key to the development of the nation and called on parents and other stakeholders to contribute their quota towards quality education in the area.

Mr Adu Darko, the District Director of Education, who received the desks, commended the Assembly for the gesture and said they would help to address the furniture deficit in the schools.

He charged parents to join the campaign against teenage pregnancy and using school children in illegal mining activities, which were prevalent in the area.