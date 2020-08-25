Academic activities are picking up in the tertiary institutions in Ho as continuing students’ arrivals are gathering momentum as the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visits has shown.

Visits to the E. P. University College (EPUC), Ho Technical University (HTU) and the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) showed students busily traversing their campuses from one lecture hall to the other for academic work.

Most of whom were compliant with wearing face masks and the generality of the academic environment respecting the hand washing and other hygiene protocols.

President Akufo-Addo in his 15th COVID-19 address to the nation directed continuing students of tertiary Universities to resume academic work as the pandemic was showing signs of retreat.

Ms Bridgette Nuhoho, Assistant Registrar at the Evangelical Presbyterian College disclosed to the GNA that the school had been readied for the reopening, having been fumigated more than once and said students had long been willing to return to campus to finish off semester work disrupted by the pandemic.

Ms Nuhono said the University had received its share of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and other essentials from government, and was ensuring strict adherence to the coronavirus preventive protocols.

She said temperature checks, nose masking, and hand washing were a requirement on campus, and added that high risk students were advised to self-isolate when necessary.

“Compliance with the coronavirus protocols is high and management is working to keep everyone safe,” Ms Nuhoho said.

Mr Kingsley Atitsogbui, Public Relations Officer for the Student Representative Council (SRC) of the school, said students had received sanitizers and PPE, and that the SRC was satisfied with measures ahead of the reopening.

Mr Isaac Meyir, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the HTU said lectures resumed as early as 0700 hours on Monday, and that students were asked to report to campus on Sunday.

He said due to the size of the campus, students were asked to report in batches, and had benefited from a post-lockdown orientation ceremony that was also streamed online.

“I am surprised that almost all lecture halls were full. The majority of students had returned. Lecturers are eager to finish their syllabus. They say the time is short and there is no space,” Mr Meyir said.

He said about 1,800 students were currently on campus, and that with the exception of nose masks, the University had received all other PPE and sanitary supplies.

Mr Meyir said student compliance with preventive measures was satisfactory, and noted that lecture halls were re-oriented to hold a maximum of 50 students, and to meet the coronavirus preventive guidelines.

Mrs Maria Gwira, Director of Public Affairs, UHAS said academic work had begun in earnest as arrivals gathered momentum.