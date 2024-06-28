ACAT Ghana and ACAT Togo Unite Against Torture

In a heartening display of unity and collaboration, Action by Christians Against Torture (ACAT) Ghana and ACAT Togo joined forces to commemorate the 2024 UN International Day in Support of Victims of Torture.

Their shared purpose and compassion sent a resounding call for justice and empathy, inspiring hope for a world free from torture.

Their partnership was a symphony of impactful initiatives, such as [specific examples], aimed at shedding light on the harrowing experiences of those subjected to torture, not only in Africa but globally.

With a powerful blend of posters, placards, and talk shows, these two organizations embarked on a week-long journey to raise awareness and pay tribute to this solemn occasion. Their impactful initiatives empowered and motivated all those who participated.

From its base in Ghana, ACAT Ghana led the charge with diverse events. A compelling talk held at the Evangelistic Vine Ministry church on June 24th set the stage for what would come.

A moving Night of Vigil held on the eve of June 25th at dual locations saw the active participation of students from prestigious institutions like the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho and Ho Polytechnic and local residents in the Volta Region.

Under the evocative theme “Through Christ, Life has Overcome Death,” which symbolizes [explanation of the theme], the 19th edition of the Torture Night of Vigil resonated across multiple regions in Ghana, weaving threads of unity and remembrance.

On June 26th, a date of significance marking the UN International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, ACAT Ghana organized a thought-provoking discourse on torture, focusing on [specific topics], and screened poignant documentaries for students and educators at the Experimental Junior High School in Ho Dome.

Meanwhile, ACAT Togo made a substantial impact by crafting 25 powerful posters depicting the plight of torture victims worldwide, each adorned with poignant messages advocating for their liberation.

These vibrant posters found their way across the digital realm, reaching far and wide through the social media platforms of both ACAT entities and resonating within the corridors of the Sub Regional, Continental, and International ACAT networks during this week-long commemoration.

On June 19th, a pivotal community sensitization event unfolded in Ablekuma, Accra, delving into the crucial task of educating children and youth on the realities of torture. This initiative was followed by a well-attended public lecture at Grace Garden Chapel in Pokuase, Accra, stirring significant public interest and support.

In the words of Ivy Florence Ayivor-Vieira, the guiding force as President of ACAT Ghana, “Through our collective advocacy and unity, we can amplify the voices of torture victims, striving towards a world where such atrocities cease to exist.”

The annual UN International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, a steadfast observance celebrated every June 26th, stands as a beacon of hope initiated by the UN Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment or Punishment since 1987.

With 174 State parties currently upholding the Convention, the ongoing endeavours to raise awareness and advocate against torture serve as a vital safeguard for human rights and human dignity, resonating far beyond borders and boundaries.

Source: Joseph Kobla Wemakor