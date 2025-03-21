ACCA Orbit 2025 summit set to transform the finance landscape in Accra

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), a leading global body for professional accountants, is set to host the ACCA Orbit 2025 Summit & Employability Fair in Accra.

The event starting at exactly 8:00AM will come off on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra. This aims to equip accountants and financial experts with essential AI skills to navigate the rapidly evolving finance sector.

The ACCA Orbit 2025 will provide participants with invaluable insights into the impact of artificial intelligence on their careers, enhance their employability with cutting-edge knowledge, and offer a unique networking opportunity with industry leaders.

Norman Williams, Head of West & Central Africa Cluster at ACCA, stated, “As the finance industry continues to evolve, it is crucial for accountants to stay ahead of the curve. The ACCA Orbit 2025 will empower professionals with the AI skills necessary to thrive in a digital-first world.”He further emphasized the significance of the event, saying, “This summit is not just about learning; it’s about transforming the future of accountancy and finance. We are committed to ensuring our members are equipped to meet the challenges of tomorrow.”

Mr. Williams noted, “Networking with industry giants is a key component of this event. Participants will have the chance to connect with leading organizations and explore potential career opportunities that can shape their professional journeys.”

The event will feature participation from prominent financial institutions and partners, including KPMG, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, Duke Williams, PwC, Benchmark Executive Business School, E Kofi Annan Institute, IPS (UPSA), Young Investors Network, ALX, One Africa, L’aine HR, and ABSA, among others. Interested participants are encouraged to register early at bit.ly/Orbit25 as seats are limited!

About ACCA

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) is a global professional accounting body that offers the Chartered Certified Accountant qualification. ACCA supports its members and students in their pursuit of career success and promotes the highest ethical standards in accountancy.