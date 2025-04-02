ACCA Summit Explores AI’s Transformative Role in Accounting

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) convened its Orbit 2025 summit in Accra, Ghana, addressing artificial intelligence’s growing influence on the accounting profession.

Held under the theme “AI and the Future of Work,” the event gathered industry leaders, finance professionals, and technology experts to debate AI’s potential to redefine roles, enhance efficiency, and challenge traditional practices.

ACCA Ghana Chairperson Col. Nobel Carl Doe Dei-Alose opened the summit with a stark warning: professionals resisting AI adoption risk obsolescence. “The evolving business environment demands new competencies. Those unable to reconcile traditional skills with technological advancements will struggle,” he said. His remarks underscored the urgency for accountants to integrate AI tools into workflows, emphasizing accuracy, strategic insight, and ethical governance.

A panel titled “Will AI Take My Job?” sought to reframe fears around automation. Fidelity Securities CEO Akwasi Adu Boahene argued that AI shifts accountants from data processors to strategic advisors. “The future lies in interpreting financial data to guide business decisions—a role AI cannot replicate,” he said. While acknowledging AI’s potential to reduce human error, he cautioned against algorithmic biases, stressing the need for robust oversight to maintain trust.

Absa Bank’s Winifred Opoku-Baffour dismissed widespread job loss concerns, urging professionals to view AI as a productivity tool. “AI lacks the judgment required for core accounting tasks but can free us to focus on higher-value analysis,” she noted. She highlighted upskilling in analytics, ethics, and soft skills as critical for relevance.

Ethical AI implementation emerged as a recurring theme. StartOA Managing Partner Norbert Dziwornu emphasized responsible adoption: “Professionals must leverage AI’s efficiencies while ensuring transparency and accountability.” Speakers unanimously called for lifelong learning to navigate AI’s rapid evolution, with ACCA Network Panel Vice Chair Gloria Boye Doku reaffirming the body’s commitment to tech-driven education. “Our goal is to equip members to augment—not replace—their expertise,” she said.

The summit also featured a career fair offering masterclasses in blockchain, cryptocurrency, and gig economy trends. Top ACCA candidates in taxation, audit, and financial management were recognized, aligning with efforts to bridge academic training with industry demands.

As AI reshapes global finance, the ACCA summit delivered a clear mandate: adaptability and ethical stewardship will define the next generation of accounting. With over 252,500 members worldwide, ACCA continues to advocate for balanced integration of innovation and tradition, ensuring professionals remain pivotal in an automated landscape.