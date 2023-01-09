ACCC to hold Fun Ride ahead of 2023 RideAfrique

Ghana’s biggest cycling club, Africa Connect Cycling Club, ACCC, would on Saturday, 14th January, 2023 organised it’s first fun ride in Accra.

The event which is expected to attract over 50 cyclists in the capital would serve as a platform of creating awareness ahead of Africa’s biggest bike race dubbed ‘RideAfrique’.

Speaking ahead of the event on Saturday, the Chief Executive Officer of RideAfrique limited, Mr. Richard Agu said.

“It a fun ride so all are invited, it will come off every last Saturday of the month. There will be refreshments for all, no prizes,’ he stated.

He continued, “Credit to Isaac Amankwah, the club manager of ACCC for making this project possible. We also have Odi Ahenkan Kwame Yeboah of Peace FM being our guest of honour on that day,” he noted.

The race is expected to start at Abrantie spot at Lapaz, through Achimota roundabout to Achimota forest, GIMPA bypass, Haatso to Atomic roundabout to Kwabenya to Ablekuma and finally finish at Papaye Lapaz.