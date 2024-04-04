Accelerate Nature-Based Solutions To Tackle Climate Change – World Leaders

How can we massively scale up nature-based solutions to address the major challenges facing the global community including climate change, biodiversity loss, and land degradation?

The Global EverGreening Alliance in collaboration with the Government of Zambia, AFR100, and AUDA-NEPAD has convened a week-long conference in Livingstone, Zambia, bringing together global thought leaders and action-takers to deliberate and come up with actionable strategies to tap into the potential of nature to address these urgent challenges facing our planet.

The conference was officially inaugurated by Honourable Rodney Malindi Sikumba, Zambia’s Minister of Tourism. He pointed out that the event was coming at an opportune time for the country which is currently facing its worst drought in recent history.

“Zambia has just declared a state of emergency due to the ongoing drought. I therefore call upon this conference to work together to develop workable solutions to restore nature to help mitigate these effects of climate change,” Hon Sikumba said.

Chris Armitage, CEO of the Global Evergreening Alliance, emphasizing the practical and collaborative nature of the conference stated, “This conference is intended to be a working event in every sense—an event that draws on your insights to tackle barriers to scaling nature-based solutions.

Dr. Michael Usi, Malawi’s Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change, underscored the need for meaningful solutions that resonate with local communities. He urged conference participants to ensure that the nature-based solutions are people-centered.

Mamadou Diakhite, Head of the Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability Division, and leader of the African Forest Landscape Restoration Initiative (AFR100) Secretariat pointed out that environmental degradation in Africa was threatening ecosystems, communities, and cultures. He called for united stewardship of the earth and a commitment to heal and protect our shared home.

The conference has convened over 500 diverse stakeholders, including NGOs, government officials, private sector leaders, technical and scientific experts, and community representatives from 54 different countries across the globe.

Taking place from 11- 15 March, the event promises to be a dynamic platform for collaboration, innovation, and actionable strategies to address the urgent challenges facing our planet. Over the coming days, participants will engage in discussions, share insights, and work towards concrete commitments to accelerate nature-based solutions at the community level through effective partnerships.