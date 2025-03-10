Accelerating Action to Advance Impact: Celebrating Those Who Positively Impact Women’s Lives at the SHIMEI Star Influential Awards

The Accelerating Action to Advance Impact conference, held alongside the inaugural SHIMEI Star Influential Awards, was a resounding success. This year marked the 6th year that LadySam, founder of SHIMEI Solutions, has celebrated International Women’s Day through impactful events aimed at empowering women. LadySam is a life coach, customer service trainer, and consultant, and she has dedicated her career to helping individuals and organizations achieve success. The SHIMEI Star Influential Awards were founded by Samantha Wuta-Ofei (LadySam), in honor of her mother Stella, whose name means “Star.” The word SHIMEI itself has a biblical meaning, signifying “to hear of” or “good reputation,” which perfectly reflects the event’s purpose of celebrating those whose efforts often go unrecognized.

LadySam emphasized that the SHIMEI Star Influential Awards were designed to spotlight individuals and organizations that make a difference without seeking recognition. The evening was a celebration of their dedication, commitment, and significant contributions toward uplifting women and society as a whole. Follow LadySam on Instagram at @shimeisolutions or @LadySamgh.

The event took place on Saturday, 8th March, at the Fiesta Royale Hotel, providing the perfect setting for this landmark occasion.

Award Recipients and Their Achievements

Several outstanding individuals and organizations were recognized for their remarkable contributions:

Ernest Boateng, CEO of Global Media Alliance, was honored with the SHIMEI Star CEO Award for his exceptional work in providing prominent platforms on radio and TV through GMABC brands, positively influencing millions of people in Ghana.

Nakeeyat received the Inspirational Youth Award for her advocacy on critical issues such as climate change and for using her platform to inspire and engage the youth.

Akwasi Agyeman was awarded the Man of the Year Award for his pivotal role in the Year of Return initiative, which brought global attention to Ghana and boosted creative entrepreneurship among Ghanaian women, creating job opportunities and enhancing their visibility.

Telecel Ghana Foundation received the Sustainability Award for their initiatives aimed at bridging the gender gap in digital skills, providing women with important opportunities in technology and innovation.

Janet Anyeley Parker, founder of the Teshie Children’s Home, won the SHIMEI Woman of the Year Award for her unwavering commitment to providing a home for children who would otherwise be homeless.

Oscar David Akaba-Norvixoxo received the SHIMEI Community Leader Award 2025 for his work in empowering cross-border women traders and creating economic opportunities for them.

Her Excellency, the former First Lady of Ghana, was presented with the Humanitarian Award for her relentless advocacy for women’s empowerment, healthcare, and welfare, further exemplifying her commitment to improving the lives of women and children.

Event Highlights

The event was expertly coordinated by Eunice Tornyi, host of the African Women’s Voice show, ensuring a smooth and engaging program throughout the evening. The conference began with a powerful keynote address from political economist and Professor of International Relations at GIMPA, Professor Lord Mawuko-Yevugah, who challenged the audience to address the gender gap in leadership and to actively promote equality.

Deborah Kwablah, a corporate communications expert, provided valuable insights on how women can excel in the corporate world, while Patience Osekre, a psychotherapist, offered practical advice on managing mental health in today’s fast-paced environment. Margaret Mary Tohouenou, a nutritionist, also shared tips on the importance of hydration, encouraging attendees to prioritize water in their daily routines.

Actress and Psychologist, Sonia Ibrahim, also contributed to the evening by reading a thought-provoking poem that beautifully expressed the complexities women face, offering a powerful reflection on their experiences.

The entertainment segment featured captivating performances by Nakeeyat, who read a moving poem, and Kaesa, who serenaded the crowd with her popular songs “Be Mine” and “On God”, energizing the audience and adding to the event’s lively atmosphere.

Award-winning creative and social impact entrepreneur, Debra Jane Nelson, also presented several awards during the ceremony, further elevating the significance of the event.

Event Execution and Support

The event’s decor was beautifully executed by Iby Service, while BTL Africa designed a solid stage for the ceremony. Perception Management International provided large LED screens that added to the event’s visual appeal, enhancing the overall experience for attendees.

KKO Solutions and Logistics, represented by the Managing Director, also came on board as a sponsor and gave an address during the event. He expressed his pride in partnering with an initiative that celebrates women, particularly since women are the primary patrons of his fumigation business.

Ayuba Tanko Photography sponsored the event’s photography, capturing the memorable moments of the evening for attendees and organizers alike.

Key sponsors included Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company (GMABC), a key partner in delivering communications for the event via their platforms such as YFM, Happy FM, and YTV. Dr. Timothy Karikari (PhD), Director of GMABC, expressed the company’s commitment to supporting women’s empowerment and their pride in being part of such a meaningful event.

Other notable sponsors included International Relations and Diplomacy Network (IRDN) Ghana, Stories for Change Foundation, Fiesta Royale Hotel, Joy Prime, Africa Women’s Voices, AmeyawDebrah, and B&FT.

Conclusion

The SHIMEI Star Influential Awards were not only an opportunity to celebrate the exceptional achievements of individuals and organizations, but also a powerful reminder of the importance of recognizing and supporting those who positively impact women’s lives. The event highlighted the contributions of both women and men, showing that everyone plays a vital role in promoting gender equality, empowerment, and leadership. It set a new standard for honoring those who are making a tangible difference in the world, and it will undoubtedly continue to inspire positive change for years to come.