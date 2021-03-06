The Rt. Rev. Dr Lt. Col. (Rtd) Bliss Divine Agbeko, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, has appealed to Ghanaians to accept the Supreme Court verdict and to join hands with the government to move the country forward.

“We have only one Ghana, which needs our collective efforts and unity to develop,” he said.

Rt. Rev. Dr Lt. Col. Agbeko appealed in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Ho that as a people, Ghanaians might have their differences, but they should not forget that “we are one people with a common destiny.”

He said, “there may be some flaws here and there but we should not allow it to degenerate into chaos.”

The Moderator said legal truth was different from logic truth and advised Ghanaians to accept the verdict in the interest of peace.

“There is more time ahead of us so we need not plunge the country into war,” he said.

The Moderator appealed to the Electoral Commission to make amends and to ensure transparency in future elections to win the trust of the people.

The Supreme Court on March 4, this year unanimously threw out an election petition brought by former President John Mahama.

He had sought a declaration that the result of the 2020 presidential election announced by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission was in breach of Article 63 (3) of the 1992 constitution.

He described the polls as fraudulent and called for its annulment by the Supreme Court.

The Chairperson of the EC and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo were the first and second respondents.