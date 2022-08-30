Access Bank announced as headline sponsors of Division One League

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) at its 28th Ordinary Congress announced Access Bank as headline sponsors of the Division One League.

Having secured headline sponsors for the Ghana Premier league and the Women’s Premier League, the lower tier league was not left out.

At the 28th Ordinary Congress held at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence at Prampram on Tuesday, GFA President, Kurt Okraku, revealed his administration had concluded a partnership deal with the bank.

He said, “The GFA has successfully concluded an agreement with Access bank that will see them become the official bank of the GFA and headline sponsor of the Division One League.”

The details of the sponsorship package, according to the GFA President would be announced soon.

Mr Okraku also disclosed that Melcom Ghana Limited would provide the 48 Division One League clubs with a Shopping voucher worth GHc5000 each.