Access Bank-headlined series dubbed ‘All Walks Of Life’ an online television series meant to showcase Ghanaian creativity across the continent premieres from today, Friday 30th October 2020.

The series will continue to stream 100% online and will run at 9:01 pm on Access Bank’s YouTube channel.

The Online TV series will be made up of 13 episodes in the first season and the first episode,

“All Walks of Life” is set to be the next hot trending social activity online tackling social, economic and various life topical issues.

“All Walks of Life” series which was launched recently features renowned actors in the Ghanaian movie industry such as Adjetey Annang, Nikki Samonas, Roselyn Ngissah, Belinda Dzattah, and a host of others.

Access Bank has sunk its feet into the entertainment and creative industries in a bid to enable, empower, and spotlight the best talents across the continent in a refreshing and exciting way.

With the steady rise of internet penetration coupled with changing demographics and consumption patterns, online streaming is now on high demand and has come to stay.

The series also puts Access Bank in the light as as a lifestyle choice for everyone, no matter the social bracket you belong to and build a strong retail banking franchise for customers

According to the Head of Corporate Communications for Access Bank Ghana, Nana Adu Kyeremateng there is an unavoidable relationship between people from every social bracket in society hence the title “All Walks of Life”.

He noted that the actors in the series were only fictional characters and not brand ambassadors for the bank and their roles in the series will reflect what we witness in everyday life.

Currently operating from 52 business locations across the country, the Bank continues to build long-term relationships with its customers based on trust, digital innovations, good customer service and transparency.

The Bank has over the last ten years developed a deep understanding of its customers, delivering excellent service and empowering them to achieve more through financial education.

Last year, the Bank received the award for E-Banking Service of the Year and Best Money Transfer Product (for its AccessAfrica remittance platform) at the 2019 Ghana Information Technology and Telecoms Awards (GITTA).