Access Bank Earns SWAG Recognition for Championing Sports Development 

Access Bank (Ghana) PLC has been recognized for its outstanding contribution to sports development in Ghana at the prestigious Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards, held on Friday.

The award acknowledges the Bank’s unwavering dedication to supporting the growth of Ghanaian sports, particularly through its sponsorship of the Access Bank Division One League and the Black Stars national team.

Speaking on the award, Managing Director of Access Bank (Ghana) PLC, Olumide Olatunji, expressed gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to promoting talent and driving the growth of sports in Ghana.

“This recognition affirms our deep-rooted belief that sports is more than just a game – it’s a powerful vehicle for developing talent, uniting communities, and creating opportunities across Ghana.

Through our partnership with the Division One League, we’ve witnessed firsthand how grassroots football transforms lives and nurtures dreams. We remain committed to investing in Ghana’s sporting future because when sports thrive, our nation thrives,” he stated.

Echoing these sentiments, Group Head for Retail Banking, Matilda Asante-Asiedu, highlighted the Bank’s broader vision for sports and youth development.

“Access Bank remains committed to building stronger communities through strategic partnerships in sports. The Division One League is a crucial platform for discovering and nurturing football talent, and we are proud to be a part of this transformative journey. We are dedicated to not only nurturing talents but also providing bespoke financial services to the sports ecosystem,” she said.

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) is a distinguished professional body that brings together sports journalists, analysts, commentators, and recognized sports associations across the country. The annual SWAG Awards celebrate excellence in sports and acknowledge individuals and organizations that contribute significantly to the industry.

Access Bank has proudly partnered with the Ghana Black Stars and served as the title sponsor of the Division One League. These initiatives reflect the Bank’s enduring commitment to promoting grassroots sports in Ghana, aligning with its institutional focus on sports development.