Access Bank empowers creative Arts industry to spark growth

The Access Bank Ghana Plc has stepped up efforts to tap the potentials of players in the creative arts industry as part of its corporate social responsibility for wealth creation.

Through that, the Bank sponsored the “Gallery 1957” programme dubbed “Cultural Week”, which started on Friday, August 28 and will end on Tuesday, August 31.

The Gallery 1957, is an affiliate of the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, which provided a platform for international exchanges between contemporary West African artistes and the rest of the World.

The week-long programme, comprised of a gallery visit, art fairs, tour of historic monuments in Accra with exhibitions, presentations and a trip to Palais de Lome in Togo.

Mr Olumide Olatunji, Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana PLC said the Bank was focused to maintain its enviable position as the best in class operations and the most sustainable and respected Bank in Africa, financing and facilitating brighter futures for all stakeholders through innovative services.

Operating from 53 business locations across the country, he said Access Bank continues to build solid long-term relationships with customers based on trust, digital innovations, good customer service and transparency.

“The Bank has over the years developed a deep understanding of its customers, delivering excellent services and empowering them to achieve more through financial education.”

“If talent and passion had a home, it would be in Ghana and Africa for that matter. Our Bank is therefore poised to push creative talents in Ghana across Africa and beyond,” he noted.

In that light, Mr Olatunji pledged the Bank’s commitment to revive its online art initiative dubbed “iLiveForArt”, which sought to showcase and promote young Ghanaian artistes, scheduled to restart in the fourth quarter of the year.

He said the on-going online TV series “All Walks of Life”, shown on the bank’s YouTube channel every Friday, brings a refreshing breather to the stress COVID has brought.

Other highlights of the Gallery 1957 programme, was the solo exhibition of Ace Artist and Architect Timothy Arthur’s “Grandma’s Hand”.

Arthur’s artworks have been widely exhibited in London and are part of international collections including ICA Miami in USA.

His beautiful artworks depicted close family members and his life events, specifically in Accra where he was born.

His large scale oil paintings were also inspired by an archive of black and white photographs among his father’s papers, which he brought to life with vibrant colours.

Mr Marwan Zakhem, the Founder of Gallery 1957, was full of praise for Access Bank’s initiative to support the programme and urged them on.

“Having long championed the creative arts across Africa we are so grateful that Access Bank Ghana chose to support Gallery 1957’s recent Cultural Weekend, allowing us to invite local and international audiences to engage further with Accra’s rich arts scene,” he stated.