Access Bank Ghana Reports Marginal Profit Dip Amid Rising Operational Costs

Access Bank Ghana PLC posted a net profit of GH¢182.6 million for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, reflecting a slight decline from GH¢185.6 million in the same period last year.

Earnings per share edged down to GH¢1.05 from GH¢1.06, as increased operating expenses offset gains in fee income and lending activity.

Total operating income rose 14.3% year-on-year to GH¢450.8 million, driven by a 46.1% surge in net fee and commission income to GH¢234.8 million. Net interest income also grew 9.5% to GH¢136.2 million. However, higher personnel costs, which jumped 45.2% to GH¢71.8 million, and a 33.4% increase in depreciation and amortization expenses to GH¢26.4 million, squeezed profit margins. Profit before tax remained stable at GH¢280.9 million, but elevated tax charges contributed to the modest net profit decline.

The bank’s total assets expanded by 33.1% to GH¢18.2 billion, fueled by a 44.3% increase in loans and advances to customers, which reached GH¢3.6 billion. Customer deposits surged 41.3% to GH¢14.5 billion, bolstering liquidity. Shareholders’ equity grew 22.3% to GH¢1.94 billion, supported by retained earnings of GH¢1.72 billion and statutory reserves of GH¢626.2 million.

Risk management metrics showed improvement, with non-performing loans (NPLs) declining to 2.60% from 3.81% in March 2024. The capital adequacy ratio dipped slightly to 19.88% but remained above regulatory requirements. Liquidity ratios held steady at 71.78%, with no reported defaults in statutory liquidity.

Net cash from operating activities surged to GH¢1.53 billion, up from GH¢271.5 million in 2024, largely due to a GH¢1.65 billion inflow from customer deposits. Capital expenditures on property and equipment fell 42% to GH¢15.1 million, reflecting cautious investment amid economic uncertainties.

The bank’s strategic focus on digital innovation, including its PAPSS platform for cross-border transactions, aims to diversify revenue streams. However, balancing operational cost growth with competitive pressures remains a challenge.

Access Bank Ghana’s performance underscores resilience in a dynamic market, leveraging deposit growth and credit quality to navigate fiscal headwinds. The institution’s ability to sustain profitability while managing expanding operations will depend on disciplined cost controls and adaptive risk strategies in the evolving economic landscape.