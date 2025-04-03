Access Bank Marks Decade of Supporting Women Entrepreneurs in Ghana

Access Bank Ghana PLC has commemorated ten years of its Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton initiative, a program aimed at bolstering women-led businesses through training, funding, and market access.

Since its launch in Nigeria in 2014, the project has expanded to Ghana, attracting over 5,000 applicants and disbursing more than GH¢1 million in grants to 21 entrepreneurs, with an additional 15 recipients receiving non-monetary support such as business insurance and digital tools.

At the 2024 graduation ceremony in Accra, Pearl Nkrumah, the bank’s Executive Director for Retail and Digital Banking, emphasized the initiative’s role in advancing economic inclusion. “We celebrate not just individual achievements but the collective progress toward creating opportunities for women-led businesses,” she said. “Empowering women fuels stronger communities and drives sustainable growth.”

The program’s sixth cohort saw 18 finalists refine their business models with guidance from partners including Deloitte, Development Bank Ghana, and Africa Skills Hub. Top winners—Vieva Bee Enterprise, Oskhalim Food Processing, and DRDOGOOD LTD.—each received GH¢100,000 grants, while a special award recognized an entrepreneur with disabilities, underscoring the bank’s inclusivity focus.

Matilda Asante-Asiedu, Group Head of Retail Banking, described the initiative as a “mini MBA,” combining International Finance Corporation (IFC)-backed training with financial support. “Women dominate Ghana’s small business landscape,” she noted. “Equipping them with skills and capital creates ripple effects across communities and the economy.”

Genevieva Baidoo, CEO of baby food producer Vieva Bee Enterprise, plans to invest her winnings in machinery and job creation. “Apply to every opportunity—you never know what doors will open,” she urged fellow entrepreneurs. Her firm donates annually to local orphanages, aligning profit with social impact.

Analysis

Access Bank’s decade-long initiative arrives as Ghana grapples with a persistent gender gap in business financing. Women constitute 70% of the nation’s small business owners yet face disproportionate barriers in securing loans, according to a 2023 World Bank report. Programs like Pitch-a-ton address this by merging capital access with skill development, a model echoed in similar efforts across Africa, such as Kenya’s Women Enterprise Fund.

Experts argue that closing the gender credit gap could boost Ghana’s GDP by up to 6%, per African Development Bank estimates. However, sustainability hinges on scaling such projects beyond urban centers and integrating them with policy reforms. While Access Bank’s grants provide critical seed funding, long-term success requires broader access to affordable loans and markets—a challenge echoed in Nigeria’s Shecluded initiative and South Africa’s Women Empowerment Fund.

As Ghana aims to accelerate post-pandemic recovery, fostering women-led SMEs remains pivotal. The bank’s focus on sectors like agriculture and manufacturing aligns with national development goals, though analysts stress the need for transparent impact metrics to ensure programs translate participation into lasting economic mobility.