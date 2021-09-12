Access Bank offers mortgage facilities to the Ghana Army

The Access Bank in partnership with Mayfair Estate Limited, a real estate construction firm, has offered Officers of the Ghana Armed Forces, the opportunity to own affordable luxurious homes on a mortgage financing scheme.

This offer sought to support all interested Officers of the Ghana Army, to acquire homes at affordable and competitive rates.

At a short ceremony at the office of the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong Peprah, the Managing Director of Access Bank, Olumide Olatunji, pledged the Bank’s unwavering support to achieving the terms of the MOU.

He noted that the partnership with the Ghana Armed Forces was the beginning of greater strides between the two organizations to help bridge Ghana’s housing deficit.

“As the biggest bank in customer base in Africa, we are well positioned to meet your banking needs. Our range of products are tailored to suit the varied needs of your staff, especially our loan offerings and various cards and we are committed to ensuring that we fulfil our part of the terms in this MOU,” he assured.

Mr Olatunji further expressed Access Bank’s support to the Army’s Widow’s Fund as part of its commitment to enhance women welfare through its women-focused ‘W’ Initiative.

Operating from 53 business locations across the country, Access Bank continues to build solid long-term relationships with customers based on trust, digital innovations, good customer service and transparency.

The Bank has developed a deep understanding of its customers, delivered excellent services and empowered them to achieve more through financial education.

Major General Thomas Oppong Peprah on his part, expressed appreciation to the Bank for the support and was hopeful of a mutually beneficial partnership.

“This is going to be a win-win partnership that will help our gallant soldiers who work tirelessly, to become home owners, despite the conditions they sometimes find themselves in.

“As I speak with you, there is a soldier standing under a tree at a check point, working to protect precious lives and must return home to a decent place of abode after all the sacrifice. My men and I really appreciate this thoughtful partnership. I believe this is going to attract many Army staff to your Bank,” he added.