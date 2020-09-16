As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to destabilize education, businesses, companies, among others, institutions are devising ways to adapt to the changes brought about by the new normal.

Undoubtedly, the current situation has boosted digitalization and online engagements among companies and their clients as well as the general public.

It is against this background that Access Bank has set the pace with an industry-first complete digitally led promo dubbed “Perfect Start” Promo taking into consideration the safety of customers and kids during this period

The promo also offers an end to end digital access enabling customers to open an account and fund the account on the website or through its other digital banking platforms including Mobile Money (MoMo).

Access Bank some few weeks ago launched the “Perfect Start” promo specially designed for children under the patronage of its early savers account. This promo has no element of chance or lottery and rewards are purely based on participation in activities and earning points.

“Perfect Start” promo is currently running digitally online as part of efforts to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols while creating opportunities for families to have fun and win amazing prizes.

It is aimed at fuelling the dreams of young ones while providing the platform to learn, unearth and nurture their creative talents.

This constitutes one of Access Bank’s long term goals of promoting financial inclusion amongst specific segments of the market including children under the age of 18.

The promo targeted at children from the ages of 5 to 17, is designed to inculcate the culture of savings while showcasing their talent in a fun, educative and interactive way.

Furthermore, it is to support parents and/or guardians with funds to help realize the dreams of their children or wards, through weekly, monthly and mega cash rewards.

There are a variety of activities that a child can participate in to enhance their financial literacy skills and showcase their talents and these include:

Access Got Talent: This is a platform for your child to display his/her talents in a monthly contest to win cash rewards.

Financial Literacy Games: This is a collection of educative and fun games for your child to play while winning some rewards as well.

Quizzy Sundays: This is a quiz challenge available on our USSD code *901# for your child to participate and win cash rewards.

Webinars: This is a virtual educative forum on financial literacy to help your child build a savings culture at an early age.

Friday Jams: This is a virtual party to entertain your child.

Parents, guardians and families are being encouraged to actively participate get their children to participate.

Access Bank continues to drive its financial inclusion objective through initiatives that redefine banking operations in the country.