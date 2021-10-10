Access Bank rated five-star by customers

The Access Bank Ghana Plc, has been rated five-star by customers and adjudged one of the overall best Banks in customer satisfaction for traditional banking.

This was revealed in the Customer Satisfaction Index Report, presented by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG).

Access Bank received five-star rating for overall service quality and satisfaction for remote banking, fourth best bank in net promoter score and among top five banks in customer loyalty.

In the Bank’s appreciation message to its customers, Mr Olumide Olatunji, Managing Director for Access Bank Ghana said the enviable feat was chalked through the continued trust customers reposed in them for years.

“Your continued confidence in us spurs us on to become better in living our brand promise of providing more than banking for you. We do this to ensure that your experience with us is always memorable.

“Thank you for believing in us. For you we will keep doing more”, he stressed.

Mr Olatunji promised customers the best in their partnership journey ahead to remain resolute in their commitment to provide quality service, having the assurance that customers would experience the power of service, “the Access Way”.

He encouraged customers to visit the branches for a surprise and said: “As we join the global community to celebrate Customer Service Week, we entreat all our cherished customers to visit any of our 53 branches nationwide for a special treat.

“Access Bank remains unflinching in its promise to provide superior value to Customers”, he said, and noted that the Bank continues to digest customer needs to provide innovative solutions for the markets and communities it served.