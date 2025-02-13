Access Bank Sets a New Standard with EDGE Green Building Certification

Access Bank Ghana PLC has earned a prestigious accolade as its headquarters in Osu-Accra now boasts the IFC’s EDGE Green Building Certification—a clear testament to the bank’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

The certification, part of a globally recognized programme supported by the United Kingdom’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and initially funded by Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, highlights that the building meets stringent criteria for energy efficiency, water conservation, and reduced embodied carbon in construction materials.

The bank’s head office is projected to achieve a 29 percent reduction in energy consumption, a 25 percent reduction in water use, and an astounding 99 percent reduction in embodied carbon. These figures underscore not only the technical merits of the building but also the broader environmental vision that Access Bank is championing. By incorporating measures such as insulated exterior walls, high-performance glass, efficient cooling systems, low-flow water fixtures, and retrofits like aerators on faucets, the bank has clearly placed sustainability at the forefront of its operations.

At a ceremony in Accra, Managing Director Olumide Olatunji reiterated the bank’s dedication to integrating resource efficiency and innovation into its business model. “At Access Bank, sustainability is at the core of our operations,” he affirmed. Olatunji stressed that the economic benefits of such investments go beyond environmental gains. “There are two ways to make money: either you grow your revenue or you bring down your costs. By managing our costs efficiently through sustainability, we ensure that we can pay dividends, make our shareholders happy, and provide long-term financing for our customers,” he explained.

This achievement is significant not just for Access Bank but for the broader financial community. IFC Regional Director for Central Africa and Anglophone West Africa, Dalia Khalifa, praised the bank’s leadership, noting that sustainable buildings not only protect the environment but also reduce operational expenses, thereby delivering greater value to customers and shareholders. Her remarks suggest that sustainable practices are increasingly being recognized as a driver of both ethical responsibility and sound business strategy.

The EDGE certification programme, which has now certified over 100 million square metres of floorspace in nearly 200 countries, continues to promote green building practices globally. In Ghana alone, about 54 projects and roughly 800,000 square metres of various developments have achieved this certification. With initiatives like these and further projects such as LMI Holdings’ 16.84-megawatt solar rooftop project, the IFC’s support for green infrastructure in the country is evident.

In an era when the pressures of climate change and resource scarcity are more pressing than ever, Access Bank’s achievement serves as a beacon for other institutions. It demonstrates that sustainable practices can deliver tangible financial benefits while also contributing to the global fight against environmental degradation. This move by Access Bank is a welcome reminder that responsible business practices and innovative design can, indeed, go hand in hand.