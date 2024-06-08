Access Mart CEO Announces Candidacy for La Dadekotopon Parliamentary Seat

Mr Sampson Adjetey Adjei, the Chief Executive Officer of Access Mart, an auctioneering company, has declared his intention to contest the La Dadekotopon parliamentary seat in the Greater Accra Region as an independent candidate in the December election.

Mr Adjei, an indigene of La, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra on Friday, said the constituency had remained under-developed for the past years that the National Democratic Congress was voted into power and that voting for him would transform the constituency.

He said his vision was to create a municipality free of poverty, where everyone had access to the needs of life, chances for advancement and the capacity to live honourably as espoused in seven key thematic areas.

These are job creation, poverty alleviation and livelihood improvement, infrastructure development, youth employment, education and pensions.

The aspiring member of parliament proposes to prioritise education in order to break the cycle of poverty, with a vision to improve access to high-quality education for all children in the municipality.

He said that would require improving infrastructure, providing scholarships and implementing programmes to improve educational outcomes.

Mr Adjei plans to do this by lobbying the Government and the private sector to get scholarships and recruitment slots to enhance education and employment in the municipality.

He proposed sustainable livelihoods by creating an enabling environment and providing resources for entrepreneurship, skills development and job creation.

He said he would push for the aged to enjoy free medical care at the La General Hospital, the Police Hospital and the 37 Military Hospital, all sited on La lands.

“Caring for the aged, disabled and the vulnerable is a shared responsibility and every effort must be put into making their lives worthwhile through value addition programmes and interventions,” he said.