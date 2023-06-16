Access to electricity projected to hit 90% by 2024 – Energy Minister

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has said access to electricity is projected to reach 90 percent by the end of 2024.

At a discussion on powering a Sustainable and Digital future for West Africa, featuring the pioneering cases of Bui Power Authority in Ghana, he stated that the current access level stands at 88.75 percent, and the country is on track to hit the 90 percent milestone, enabling the nation to achieve universal access by 2025.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh also mentioned that the country is working towards a target of a 10 percent contribution from renewable sources to the generation mix by 2030.

In a speech read for him by his Technical Assistant, Kwame Agyapong, Dr. Opoku Prempeh stated that the current installed capacity for renewable energy in the country is 160 megawatts (MW), which accounts for 3.1 percent of the total installed generation capacity.

He emphasized that the Bui Hydro Solar Project plays a vital role in the vision to achieve universal access to electricity by 2025.

The Energy Minister also highlighted the advantages of digital technology in energy provision, particularly its ability to optimize operations.

“With access to electricity already at 88.75 percent, Ghana stands on the threshold of an exciting future, and we are poised to achieve universal access to electricity by 2025, becoming a beacon of hope for Africa,” he stated.

Seth Mahu, the Deputy Director of Power responsible for Renewable Energy at the Ministry of Energy, also mentioned that the country is actively pursuing nuclear energy as the second source of power generation and natural gas as the third energy source.

The event, organized by Bui Power Authority (BPA) in collaboration with Huawei and MEI Energy Ghana Limited with support from the Ministry of Energy to showcase the progress made in fulfilling the objectives outlined in the power generator’s Renewable Energy Masterplan.