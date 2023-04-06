Access to public facilities still remains our challenge- PWDs

Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations (GFD) has entreated the government to help intensify awareness of issues regarding disability in the country.

According to them, this would aid in promoting the understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights, and well-being of persons with disabilities.

Stressing that PWDs would be capable of contributing meaningfully to national development if provided with the needed opportunities and facilities as citizens without discrimination.

The Programmes Officer of Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations, Mr. Adams Abdul Wahab, made this remark at a stakeholders meeting held in Accra to highlight the Shadow Report on the implementation of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).

According to him, Ghana signed the UNCRPD in 2012 and submitted a state report to the UN committee of experts on the convention to underline the problems involved in fulfilling the rights of Persons with disabilities and organizations of persons with Disabilities.

In order to shed light on the pressing problems facing Persons with disabilities and to provide information about the actual situation and the rights of Persons with disabilities in the country, the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations (GFD) submitted a shadow report.

Following the submission of the shadow report, GFD engaged with several government agencies, including the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), the National Council of Persons with Disabilities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General Department, and the Ministry of Local Government.

The report submitted placed a strong emphasis on accessibility to justice, PWDs’ political involvement, right to health and education, employment and opportunities, as well as general accessibility and awareness-raising problems.

According to him as of now, accessibility to public facilities remains a challenge for persons with disabilities.

He, therefore, called on the government to step up efforts to make public facilities accessible to Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs).

Mr. Adams Abdul Wahab also underscored the need for addressing discrimination and exclusion against persons with disabilities regarding transportation, infrastructure, and Information Communication Technology.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh