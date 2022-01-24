Access to quality education is our priority – Amissah

Madam Faustina Amissah, Obuasi East District Chief Executive says access to quality education is a major priority of the assembly.

The assembly would therefore work assiduously to elevate the standard of teaching and learning while supporting both teachers and school children to improve classroom performance to achieve the goal.

Madam Amissah was speaking at a separate ceremony to inaugurate three-unit kindergarten classroom blocks each for the Domeabra and Bossman communities in the district.

The classroom blocks have come as a great relief to the KG pupils since they would not have to make the long journey to nearby communities to access Kindergarten education.

Madam Amissah said the assembly would continue to build more school structures to help eliminate the shift system in some schools in the district.

“Though the assembly has built more schools in the district, we will continue to commit more resources into building school structures in areas with no schools and also deal with congestion in some schools” she stated.

While appealing to parents to cooperate and support teachers to provide quality education to their children, the DCE also advised teachers to be committed and devoted to their work.

Dr Patrick Boakye Yiadom, Member of Parliament for Obuasi East seized the opportunity to educate the people on the Electronic Transaction Levy (commonly known as Electronic Levy or E-levy).

He said the E- levy which was proposed by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta on 17 November 2021, would help the government to finance the plethora of developmental projects it was currently undertaking and those it had lined up to do.

Mr Kwabena Owusu Nketia, District Director of Education expressed his delight and lauded the Assembly for the two projects.

He said though the government through the Assembly was doing its bit to support education in the district, there was the need for individuals and civil society organisations to complement the efforts of the government by supporting education in the district.

Mr Daniel Obeng, Assembly Member for the Bossman- Low-cost electoral area, said the construction of the classroom block for the children in the area would go a long way to enhance primary education in the community.