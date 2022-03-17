Accessibility Of ADR System To Ghanaians Very Important – ADR

Mr Paul Frimpong, the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Coordinator for the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions has called for the expansion of the Court-Connected ADR system for more Ghanaians to access the service.

He explained, the inability of the public to have full access to the system could be attributed to the inadequate knowledge of it, saying that was also contributing to the low patronage of the service recorded in the three regions.

Mr Frimpong was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani as part of the regional celebration of the 2022 ADR week, which was on the theme “Making Our Courts User-friendly Through the Use of ADR”.

He cited Sampa and Drobo in the Jaman South and Jaman North Municipalities of Bono Region as well as Atebubu-Amanten and Kintampo in the Bono East Region as municipal capital towns with relatively high population but had no Court-Connected ADR system and residents therefore had to travel far distances to have access to the system.

Mr Frimpong said from August 2020 to December 2021, a total of 185 cases were mediated by the ADR through different courts in the Bono Region, adding the cases had diverse backgrounds ranging from criminal, debt recovery, rent, marriage and land disputes.

He said 130 out of the 185 cases reached settlement while 40 were referred to the courts and 15 were still pending.

”We did research about land cases and we realised that at least the minimum years of such cases in the main courts is five years, but some of those cases when brought to the ADR take a month or at most three months to be solved,” Mr Frimpong indicated.

He said “the ADR has proven to be cost-effective since non-adversarial, confidential, less complex and flexible procedures are utilised and particularly preserves relationships, while practical solutions tailored to meet parties’ interests remains the focus.

Mr Frimpong therefore stressed the need for more awareness creation campaign about the ADR system and urged the public to patronize the service, indicating that it was an effective tool for improved access to justice delivery in the country.

The ADR System was established as part of the country’s judicial process with the aim of making qualified and selected mediators attached to the courts to assist parties to resolve their cases amicably through Negotiation, Mediation and Arbitration.