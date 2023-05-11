Accessibility of the internet aids in music promotion – Hiphop/Hiplife Artiste

Mr. Richmond Hagan, well known in showbiz as Khophice and a rising hip-hop and hip-life artiste, has stated that accessing the internet is the ideal method for music marketing.

According to him, utilising the internet to promote music as an artiste was a powerful method to build one’s reputation and a loyal relationship with the fans who listened to the music.

The Hiplife/ Hiphop artiste further noted in an interview with Ghana News Agency Entertainment Desk Tema Regional Office that the utilisation of social networking platforms offers musicians with a avenue to market, manage, and share user-generated data by selling their music.

However, it aids us in maintaining a close relationship with our growing fan base.

Khophice, moreover, noted that several social media platforms, such as Audiomack, TikTok, and YouTube, allow users obtain instant access to their music.

The fast-rising singer stated that he realised his potential at the age of twelve and has been in the music industry for five years now, even though there have been some financial hurdles in getting finances for his studio work.

“My new track titled “Never Ending,” which was released on April 30th, is available on Audiomack so that people can listen to the music while also learning more about him via the internet,” he said.

He urged the youth to make good use of the internet by learning a skill, boosting business, and so on, and to refrain from utilising it for immoral or detrimental actions. As a result, the internet was a medium that assists them in reaching their goals and objectives.

“My dream is to reach a high level in the music industry in about five years and to create more space for up-and-coming artists to shine,” he said.

Khophice also wants to hear from his followers and encourages them to keep sharing and streaming his music.