Accessibility to National Sports College to be increased

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) has been mandated by President Nana Akufo-Addo to expand the capacity of the National Sports College, Winneba to ensure the College spreads across the country.

This meant the government would establish more Sports Colleges across the country to beef up the human capital needed in sports development and management as well as talent identification and grooming.

This was made known by the Deputy Director of Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate (PPMED) at MoYS, Alhaji Sani Mohammed, during the closing ceremony of a weeklong course on sports administration and management.

The course was organised by the National Sports College, Winneba under the theme; ‘Sports Management, the Key to Sport Development in Ghana’

Alhaji Mohammed said there are plans to add educational institutions to the college and then commended the National Sports College for organizing the training programme as their mandate expected of them.

“There is also a vision to create an educational institution at the college so that young talents recruited by the college, would school there while developing their sporting talents,” he added.

He added that the Sports Ministry was working around the clock to implement the much-needed Sport Development Fund to aid the development and promotion of the least financed sports in the country.

Mr. Noah Bukari Acting Director of the College also congratulated the participants and encouraged them to apply the knowledge acquired in their various institutions to help in the development of Ghana sports.

A total of 26 participants drawn from the various sports federations attended the week’s training with Dr. Daniel Apaak from the University of Cape Coast and Dr. Austin Luguterrah from University of Ghana as resource persons.

The intermediate course had Sports Marketing, Sports Policy, Coaching, Sports Management, Change Management, Sports Event Management and Contemporary Sports Leadership as subject areas lectured.

According to the National Sports College, an advanced level of the course would be held later in the year.

Attendees were presented with certificate of participation after the course.