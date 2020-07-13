A 37-year-old man, Iddrisu Ibrahim, died on the spot and two others are in critical condition when the vehicle in which they were travelling crashed into an articulated truck at Anyinam on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

The two are on admission at the Enyilesi Government Hospital.

Mr Francis Gomado, the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the accident occurred when the Toyota Corolla with registration number AW 826-17 from Kwabeng heading towards Abeakoase tried to overtake a fleet of vehicles on the Accra –Kumasi highway and in the process crashed into a DAF XF articulated truck with registration number GS 241-17.

The truck was loaded with 1,952 cartons of origin beer from Kumasi heading towards Koforidua.

The Toyota Corolla earlier hit the side of a Burkina Faso truck before crashing into the DAF truck.

He said the body of the deceased had been transferred to the Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Advertisements