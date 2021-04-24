Daniel Vorsah, a 46-year-old man, died on Thursday when the vehicle he was travelling in veered off the road, somersaulted and landed in a ditch on the Adoagyiri –Ntoaso road in the Nsawam Adoagyiri municipality.

Daniel Vorsah was driving a Toyota Sienna XLE private car with registration number GM 8994-13 from Adoagyiri towards Okanta with two occupants, identified as Emmanuel Ashong, aged 46, and George Amponsah, aged 37, on board when the accident occurred.

Police Sergeant Francis Gomado told the Ghana News Agency(GNA) that the driver on reaching a section of the road at Signboard on Adoayiri-Ntoaso road allegedly lost control of the steering wheel.

The vehicle veered off the main road, somersaulted and landed in a ditch.

He said the occupants, including the suspect driver, sustained injuries and were rushed to Nsawam Government Hospital for medical attention but the driver Daniel Vorsah was pronounced dead on arrival.

Sgt. Gomado said the body of the deceased was deposited at the Nsawam Government Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The vehicle involved in the accident is yet to be towed to the station for examination and testing.