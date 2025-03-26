Accident Victims Support Ghana, Partners Push For Safer Roads As Ghana’s Accident Toll Hits Alarming Rates

Accident Victims Support Ghana, in collaboration with the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), on Tuesday, 25th March, held the 14th edition of the Annual National All Drivers Prayer and Road Safety Summit with a push for safer roads as Ghana’s accident toll hits alarming rates.

The event, held at the Neoplan Station in Accra, brought together drivers, transport operators, religious leaders, and road safety advocates from across the nation to promote safe driving practices and reduce road accidents.

This year’s summit, supported by Seren

Insurance, the National Insurance Commission, and JK Horkle Transport, focused on the theme: “Never Again…Be a Life Saving Driver” The event underscored the importance of both spiritual reflection and practical measures in ensuring road safety.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility, and this summit provides a unique platform for drivers to reflect on their roles and commit to safer practices,” stated Juliet Koranteng, Executive Director of Accident Victims Support Ghana. “We are grateful for the support of our partners, who share our vision of creating safer roads for all Ghanaians.”

The summit featured a combination of prayer sessions, motivational talks, and educational workshops. Religious leaders from various faiths offered prayers for the safety of drivers and passengers, while road safety experts delivered presentations on defensive driving, vehicle maintenance, and the dangers of

reckless driving.

Accident Victims Support Ghana shared poignant testimonies from victims of road accidents, highlighting the devastating consequences of unsafe driving. These stories served as a powerful reminder of the human cost of road crashes and the urgent need for change.

Accident Victims Support Ghana Appeals for Support;

Rev. Cyril Benedict Crabbe, Visioneer and President of Accident Victims Support Ghana, a non-profit foundation, in his submission, made a passionate appeal for support from the government, corporate institutions, benevolent individuals, and churches.

Speaking further, Rev. Crabbe highlighted the organization’s efforts in supporting over 70

accident victims annually, despite receiving no external funding. He also revealed that the foundation receives an average of 17 calls for support daily.

Rev Crabbe expressed concern over the increasing number of accident victims, which is becoming overwhelming for the organization to care for. He emphasized the need for prevention to be the utmost priority, urging stakeholders to support the foundation’s efforts.

As a non-profit organization, Accident Victims Support Ghana relies on donations and support to continue its humanitarian work. Rev. Crabbe’s appeal comes at a critical time, as the foundation strives to provide essential support to accident victims and their families across the country.

The organization’s dedication to providing care and support to accident victims is commendable, and its appeal for support

serves as a reminder of the importance of collective responsibility in addressing the needs of vulnerable members of society.

“We must move beyond mere words and translate our prayers and resolutions into concrete actions on the road,” emphasized Rev Crabbe “Every driver has a responsibility to protect themselves and others.”

The convener Used the occasion to push the organisation’s GHs1.00 donation drive and provided 0241123430 (Mobile Money Number) that if every driver is donating GHs 1.00 we will be able to support victims of road accident with life saving aids like wheelchairs zimmerframe , Clutches etc.

Sponsors Seren Insurance, the National Insurance Commission, and JK Horkle Transport reiterated their commitment to supporting road safety initiatives and promoting responsible driving. They

emphasized the importance of adequate insurance coverage and adherence to traffic regulations.

Rev. Fr. Andrew Campbell Calls for Stricter Road Safety Measures at National Drivers’ Summit;

Rev. Fr. Andrew Campbell, Overseer of the Weija Leprosarium, delivered an impassioned speech at the National All Drivers Prayer and Road Safety Summit 2025, urging drivers to adhere to road safety regulations to curb the alarming rate of accidents in Ghana.

Speaking as a guest speaker, Fr. Campbell, who has over 50 years of driving experience in Ghana, shared harrowing statistics and personal anecdotes to highlight the devastating consequences of reckless driving.

Shocking Road Accident Statistics;

Fr. Campbell revealed that over 2,000 people lost their lives on Ghanaian roads in 2024, with over 15,000 injured. December alone recorded 240 deaths and 1,200 injuries, shattering families during what should have been a festive season.

Tragically, more than 300 children below 18 were among the fatalities. “These are young lives that should be in school, preparing for their future, but they are gone forever,” he lamented.

A Personal Tragedy;

The priest recounted a 60-year-old family tragedy caused by drunk driving, where an uncle died in an accident, leading to lasting bitterness in his family. “This pain still lingers—all because of reckless behaviour on the road,” he said.

Urgent Call for Change;

Fr. Campbell outlined key road safety measures:

1. Prayer Before Driving: He emphasized starting every journey with prayer for protection.

2. Seat Belt Use: Stressed the importance of buckling up before driving.

3. Respecting Zebra Crossings & Traffic Lights: Condemned drivers who ignore pedestrian rights and run red lights.

4. Avoiding Phone Use & Alcohol: Warned against distracted and drunk driving.

5. Helmet Enforcement for Motorcyclists: Expressed concern over 5,500 motorbike accidents in 2024, with many riders and passengers refusing to wear helmets.

Appeal for Discipline

“Speed kills,” Fr. Campbell declared, criticizing the rampant speeding on Ghanaian roads. “What are we rushing for? Obey the rules—they are commandments for our safety.”

He called for stricter law enforcement, including speed guns and penalties for violators, to reduce accidents.

Final Plea

Fr. Campbell ended with a heartfelt appeal: “Let us change our attitudes, respect traffic laws, and protect one another. Too many lives have been lost—we must act now.”

The summit, attended by transport stakeholders, drivers, and policymakers, aims to foster a national culture of road safety through education and enforcement.

Ghana Loses 2,000 Lives to Road Accidents Annually – National Road Safety Authority

Ghana is grappling with a dire road safety situation, with statistics indicating that the country loses approximately 2,000 lives to road accidents every year. This translates to

about six fatalities daily, with an additional 40 people injured in road crashes daily.

Perpetual Akoto Ofori, Head of Planning and Programs at the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), emphasized that the authority is working tirelessly to address this issue. “We are employing a multifaceted approach, including education, enforcement, and innovative strategies to reduce road traffic pressures,” she explained.

The NRSA has been conducting education programs in schools, terminals, markets, community centres, churches, and mosques. They also utilize radio, TV, and social media platforms to educate road users on the dos and don’ts of road safety.

In terms of enforcement, the NRSA collaborates with the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) to enforce traffic rules and regulations. They are also introducing technology-based enforcement

through the “Traffic Tech GH” project, which involves mounting cameras to monitor and report traffic infractions.

Key Initiatives:

Traffic Tech GH: A technology-based enforcement project that employs cameras to monitor and report traffic infractions.

Transport Ghana: A project that registers all transport operators and brings them onto a common platform, enabling the tracking of drivers and vehicles.

Eye Locator: A feature on the Transport Ghana portal that connects transport operators and drivers to service providers in case of mechanical failures.

Road Safety Watch: A feature that allows road users to report hazards on the road.

The NRSA is urging all stakeholders to join forces in promoting road safety, emphasizing that it is a shared and collective responsibility.

The summit concluded with a pledge from drivers to uphold road safety principles and promote a culture of responsible driving. The NRSA and its partners expressed their commitment to continuing their efforts to reduce road accidents and create safer roads for all Ghanaians.

By Kingsley Asiedu