ACCPA Convenes High-Level Green Finance Workshop in Ghana to Promote  Sustainable Finance

The Africa-China Centre for Policy and Advisory (ACCPA), with support from The African Climate Foundation (ACF), successfully hosted a high-level Green Finance Workshop on April 29, 2025, at the Fiesta Royale Hotel in Accra, bringing together key actors from across government, financial institutions, and the private sector to advance sustainable finance in Ghana.

Themed around “Ghana’s Green Finance and Sustainable Industrialization,” the workshop marked a significant step in advancing dialogue and action on climate-aligned financial frameworks.

It forms part of the broader Sino-African Green Finance Alliance (SAGFA) initiative, which aims to foster green finance partnerships between Africa and China in response to the climate crisis.

The workshop was designed to stimulate dialogue on how climate finance can be leveraged to support Ghana’s transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy, and to drive the country’s industrialization agenda. Delivering the welcome address, ACCPA’s Executive Director Paul Frimpong noted:

“The green finance agenda is about more than environmental responsibility — it is about economic transformation, national resilience, and generational equity. Through partnerships like this, we can turn finance into a powerful tool for sustainable development.”

The workshop featured keynote presentations on Ghana’s green finance policy landscape and investment readiness, a high-level plenary on green industrialization, and hands-on scenario sessions where participants explored real-world policy, financing, and implementation challenges.

Among the key attendees were representatives from leading local banks, manufacturing firms, and prominent regulatory institutions such as the Bank of Ghana, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

Also present were senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, the Development Bank Ghana, and the World Bank Group, further underscoring the strategic importance of the forum.

Participants were grouped into thematic stakeholder clusters—Policymakers, Financial Institutions and Investors, and Private Businesses—to engage in interactive problem-solving and share best practices on aligning investment with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.

This workshop underscores the growing momentum toward integrating climate considerations into national development planning and financial regulation in Ghana and across Africa.

It concluded with a renewed call to action for multi-sectoral collaboration, stronger regulatory frameworks, and innovative financing tools to accelerate Ghana’s green transition.