ACCPA to host a Public Forum in Accra

The Africa-China Centre for Policy and Advisory (ACCPA) – a Sino-African research and policy think tank is inviting the public to a Forum in Accra on China’s newly proposed Global Civilization Initiative.

The Forum will be held at 9 am on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana.

In recent years, China has been at the forefront of leading global initiatives targeted at creating sustainable peace and prosperity.

At a time when the entire world is in difficult moments, especially with economies recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine crisis, China has stepped up, as expected of the second-largest economy in the world, and provided concrete gateways that are workable and could lead to global peace and stability.

In 2021, China introduced the Global Development Initiative and followed it up in 2022 with the Global Security Initiative. In 2023, China announced yet another global initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative.

The Public Forum is set to bring together key policy experts from both the public and private sectors and Africa-China experts to discuss and share perspectives on China’s Global Civilization Initiative and how that could be leveraged to build peace, stability, and prosperity in Ghana and Africa at large.

Commenting on the significance of the Forum, the Executive Director of the ACCPA, Paul Frimpong said the Forum seeks to spark conversations and ignite new ideas that can help shape a more peaceful and stable world than what we see today.

“There is a significant need for cooperation, unity, and communication instead of confrontation.”

“We hope to use this forum to engineer positive conversation on how to be tolerant and embrace differences to build a stable and peaceful country and a safer continent.”