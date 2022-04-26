Accra 2023 LOC Strike Strategic Partnership With 2022 Aboakyer Festival

The Local Organising Committee LOC of the 13th Africa Games (Accra 2023) has become a partner to the 2022 Aboakyer Festival.

The Aboakyer festival is a bushbuck hunting festival celebrated by the people of Winneba in the Central Region of Ghana.

On Sunday 24th April 2022, members of the LOC, led by the Executive Chairman Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Effutu Traditional Area – Neenyi Ghartey VII.

Dr. Ofosu-Asare explaining the mandate of the LOC to the Paramount Chief of the Effutu Traditional Council during Sunday’s visit ahead of the 2022 Aboakyer Festival

During his opening remarks, Dr. Ofosu-Asare explained the mandate of the LOC to Neenyi Ghartey VII.

Meanwhile, the LOC have partnered with the Ghana Tennis Federation to organise the 2022 Aboakyer Tennis Open from the 6th to the 9th of May, 2022.

He also elaborated on the essence of the LOC becoming a partner to the event.

Touching on the importance of the decades-old festival, the Executive Chairman believes it will offer the platform for sensitisation and whip up the interest ahead of the 2023 Games.

This year’s celebration will officially commence on the first Saturday of May.

Credit: Accra 2023