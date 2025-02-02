Accra Academy Hands Over Machete-Wielding Students to Police After Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Accra Academy has confirmed the identities of four students involved in a disturbing viral video showing a peer flogging classmates with a machete, an incident that has ignited widespread condemnation.

The school disclosed that the perpetrators—three final-year students, Haleem Jibril, Ahmed Dauda, and Richard Ninsin, alongside first-year student Shadad Aliu—have been suspended and handed over to the police for investigation. The victims, all first-year students named Samuel Ussher, Kingsford Quayson, Stephen Oteng, and Dominic Awuku Adjei, were reportedly targeted in the attack.

In a statement released on February 1, 2025, the school revealed that the incident occurred on December 17, 2024, but was never reported to authorities until the video surfaced online. “The machete used was brought from home, not sourced from school premises,” the statement clarified, emphasizing that the institution’s disciplinary committee is probing the matter. Parents of the involved students have been contacted, with some cooperating by providing statements.

The two-month gap between the incident and its exposure via social media has raised critical questions about the school’s oversight and the students’ reluctance to report violence. Accra Academy acknowledged the lapse, stating, “The matter only came to our attention after the video trended.” This delay has fueled public concern over the effectiveness of internal reporting mechanisms and the safety of students on campus.

The graphic footage, shared widely on platforms like Twitter and TikTok, shows one student aggressively wielding the machete while others watch. The school’s swift decision to involve law enforcement and suspend the accused has been met with cautious approval, though critics argue reactive measures are insufficient without systemic changes.

Child protection advocates and local leaders are urging deeper scrutiny into how such violence could occur unchecked. “This isn’t just about punishing individuals—it’s about addressing a culture where students fear speaking up,” said education activist Nana Ama Boateng. The incident has also spotlighted broader issues, including the prevalence of weapons in communities and the need for schools to reinforce anti-violence protocols.

As police continue their investigation, Accra Academy faces mounting pressure to overhaul its safety policies and foster an environment where students feel secure reporting misconduct. For now, the case underscores a harsh reality: in an era where social media often amplifies hidden injustices, institutions must prioritize transparency and proactive safeguards to protect their pupils.

The school’s pledge to keep stakeholders informed of the investigation’s outcome offers little solace to a shaken community, left grappling with how such brutality could unfold unnoticed. The path forward demands not just accountability, but a commitment to ensuring no student endures silence as their only shield.