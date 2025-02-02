Accra Academy Student Caught in Cutlass Flogging Incident Handed Over to Police

The management of Accra Academy has confirmed the identity of a student captured in a viral video flogging a fellow student with a cutlass, an incident that has sparked outrage and concern across social media platforms.

In a statement, the school revealed that the disturbing event occurred approximately two weeks ago but only came to their attention after the video began circulating online.

According to the school, the parents of the students involved have been contacted, with some already cooperating by providing statements to aid the investigation. The student seen wielding the cutlass has been handed over to the Ghana Police Service for further interrogation, while other students implicated in the incident—all of whom are day students—have been instructed to stay away from the school pending the outcome of the investigation.

The school’s admission that it was unaware of the incident until the video went viral has raised questions about the effectiveness of its monitoring and disciplinary systems. Critics argue that such a severe act of violence should have been detected and addressed immediately, especially within a school environment where student safety is paramount.

The incident has also reignited debates about the prevalence of violence in Ghanaian schools and the need for stricter measures to prevent such occurrences. While corporal punishment remains a contentious issue in the country, the use of a cutlass in this case has been widely condemned as excessive and dangerous.

As the police investigate the matter, many are calling for a thorough review of Accra Academy’s disciplinary policies and student welfare protocols. The school’s decision to involve law enforcement has been praised as a step in the right direction, but stakeholders emphasize the need for long-term solutions to address the root causes of such behavior.

Parents, educators, and the public alike are now awaiting further updates on the investigation, as well as the school’s plans to prevent similar incidents in the future. For now, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing educational institutions in maintaining safe and nurturing environments for students.

The viral video has not only exposed a lapse in oversight but also highlighted the urgent need for systemic reforms to ensure that schools remain spaces of learning, growth, and safety for all students.