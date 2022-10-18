Accra Academy to Hold Fundraising Dinner Dance

As part of the 90th Anniversary celebrations of Accra Academy, the school will hold a Fundraising Dinner Dance on Saturday, October 22 at the Gamashie Hall of the Trust Sports Emporium, where the Bukom Boxing Arena is.

The event which would climax the year-long anniversary activities is aimed at raising funds to support the construction of flats for staff of the school.

In a statement signed by Chairman of the Anniversary Planning Committee, Bleoobi Rodger Allotey, the school called on Alumni, corporate bodies and individuals to come on board to support the programme.

“We invite everyone especially old students (Bleoobii) and corporate Ghana to be part of the memorable event and to contribute to a worthy cause,” he stated.

They also urged corporate bodies to take advantage of the event to demonstrate their commitment to corporate social responsibility by becoming sponsors.

Accra Academy, founded in 1931, has since September 2021, embarked on a year-long celebration of its 90 years of existence.

There have been a series of activities including seminars, launch of a book on history of the Accra Academy, which catalogues the rich history of the school as well as other memorable events.

The upcoming grand fundraising event would bring the curtain down on the activities for the year, and the school and organisers have called on the public to be part of a major public secondary school enhancement effort.