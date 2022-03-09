Accra Basketball League: Dunk Spartans And Turbo Jet Play On Match Day 1

The Accra Basketball League tipped off with a men’s division two match between the Dunk Spartans and the Turbo Jet.

The game began with Dunk Spartans basically controlling the pace of the entire game.

The offense of the Dunk Spartans looked unstoppable as the defense Turbo Jets seemed to have no answers to the Spartans .

The Dunk Spartans throughout the four quarters and emerged 49-35 victors against the Turbo Jets.

The second game between the Junior Reformers and the Accra Flames started off on a quick pace with the Reformers controlling practically every aspect of the game with a series of fastbreaks keeping the game at a fast tempo.

The first half ended 25-19 in favor of Junior Reformers.

The third quarter however saw a different story as Accra Flames Point Guard Awula Tony led his team’s offense in the game to tie the game up at 26 point a piece.

As the game went further the Junior Reformers regained momentum having extended their lead to 46-40 in the dying minutes of the third quarter.

The final quarter of the game was very intriguing with a series of personal fouls being committed by players of both teams.

Junior Reformers Point Guard Duke Quarshie seemed unstoppable in the early minutes of the final quarter as he rallied his team to a 50-43 lead but eventually saw the Accra Flames close the margin to a tie game again at 56 points.

Guard Duke Quarshie and forward Joseph Kotei once again rallied his team to create an unstoppable offense which Accra Flames had no answers to. The game ended 73-66 in favor of the Junior Reformers.

The third game of day one of the Accra Basketball League was a division 2 game between the Gbawe Vipers and the Mambas of UPSA.

The game seemed to be a battle of technical IQ of basketball as both teams played in a mild tempo while exploiting the defensive mistakes of their opponents, the first quarter ended with the Mambas leading 11-9.

The second quarter was a different story as the Mambas completely changed the pace and outcome of the game, putting immense pressure on the viper and extending their lead and ending the first half 30- 13 in their favour.

The third quarter was basically continuation of the first and second quarter as Mambas increased the point margin by 23 and ended the third quarter by 44-21.

Throughout the final quarter of the game the Mambas looked unstoppable as they dictated the pace and outcome of the games once again and left the Vipers in a loom. The game ended 57-39.