Accra bound military bus crashed on N1 motorway

An Accra bound military bus conveying some military personnel has been involved in a single accident between Ajei- Kojo and Tema Abattoir stretch of the Kwame Nkrumah Motorway (N1) in Tema.

A news brief from the police said personnel from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service were currently at the scene managing traffic flow.

It said the road Safety Management Services Limited was also at the scene to recover and tow the bus to allow traffic flow.

The brief asked Accra bound approaching motorists to be cautious and comply with police directions.