Accra Business School enters new partnership with two international universities

Accra Business School has announced a partnership with the Glyndwr University (Wales) and Institute of Technology Carlow in Ireland.

The two international collaborative partnerships will see ABS offer an extended range of degree and post graduate courses in Business and Management.

Speaking at an information session held at the Accra International Conference Center, Professor Cedric Bell, President of ABS said, the new partnership with the two Universities in Wales and Ireland, Prof. Bell noted that the partnership seeks to enable students to earn prestigious international qualifications here in Ghana.

“This is an exciting transformational time at ABS as we have just recently concluded two significant international collaborative partnerships.

“These developments enable students to gain international qualifications while studying in Ghana at affordable fee levels as well as burnishing our global credentials.

Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei, founder of ABS, said the new partnership is a remarkable milestone in the strategic growth of the school.

“The new collaboration between the two institutions will enhance ABS portfolio of academic subjects as the school positions itself in offering a wide range of choices.

“We are very optimistic that the knowledge base of our students will be challenged by the academic rigour and diversity of instructors that will feature on our programmes across the different continents.”

ABS established since 2004 has grown in stature and influence over the years and is also accredited by the Ghana Tertiary Education Council.

Source: Simon Asare