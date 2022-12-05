Accra Business School graduates urged to be interested in national leadership

Former President John Dramani Mahama has entreated the 2022 graduating class of Accra Business School (ABS) to be part of nation-building by taking an interest in national leadership.

He said this at the 13th congregation of the ABS, where 212 students were awarded various degrees, including the Master of Business Administration, Master of Science in Accounting and Finance, and the Bachelor of Science in Administration and Global Leadership.

This year’s congregation was themed, “Creating Jobs in the Ghanaian Economy: Challenges and Opportunities.”

Former President Mahama, who was the Guest of Honour, congratulated the graduates on their latest milestone after a long and challenging journey of combining work and studies.

“You have achieved a feat worthy of commendation and celebration; well done. I believe you have been equipped with the right knowledge, skills, and resources and have what it takes to excel in an open world. The world is waiting for you, and the stage is yours.

“It is obvious you are ready to conquer what is ahead of you, notwithstanding the huge expectations and the rough terrain that is ahead. Today you graduate from the confines of this institution and are ready to venture into a world full of uncertainties.

“You will no longer be under the instruction of lecturers, but the guidance you receive here and the rules you follow may yet make the difference between success and failure,” he stated.

Former President Mahama urged students not to feel too comfortable in their various fields of endeavour, but get involved in changing the fortunes of the country.

“As you step out of the walls of this university, you must be part of the change you want to see. You must be part of building the Ghana we want.

“Do not feel comfortable in your establishment or wherever you work. Take an interest in national leadership. Do not leave everything to the politicians. Politicians can make your life better or worse; get involved and change things if you do not like the way things are,” he said.

Professor Elvis Cornerstone, Vice President of ABS, in his address urged students to be job creators rather than seekers and capitalise on the numerous entrepreneurial opportunities amidst the challenging economic situation.

“As graduates, you will now belong to a distinguished group of alumni, who have gone before you and, through their studies with us, have gone on to make an indelible contribution to the development of Ghana and West Africa in myriad ways.

“”You have by virtue of the qualifications attained, which we celebrate today, and the skills you have, acquired considerable personal advantages. Use them to beneficial effect for personal, family, and national benefit.” he said.

Mr Prince Nuamah Amoako was adjudged the overall best student of December 2022 Class of ABS.