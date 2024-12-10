Accra Christmas Events Update for 2024 – Major Celebrations & Concerts

As Ghana continues to attract global visitors due to the Year of Return and Beyond the Return initiatives, the festive season in Accra is packed with exciting events that are set to make this Christmas unforgettable.
According to events consultant Eric Toscar, the following major events will take place across Accra during December 2024:
Key Events Happening in December 2024:
- Tropical Jam – 14th at Luxury Beach, Kokrobite
- Outmosphere – 14th at Aburi
- Bigger Than Us (Twitch 4eva) – 15th at Garage
- Tanks and Bikinis – 15th at Laboma
- Revival Concert (Kweku Smoke) – 18th at Ghud Park
- Nimo Live (AratheJay) – 19th at Alliance Française
- TYC Festival – 19th at Talende Tea Garden
- Our Day (La Meme Gang) – 20th at Giraffe Island, Cantonments
- Fameye Family Concert – 20th at Atomic Cluster of Schools
- OB Amponsah Comedy Special – 21st at Bukom Boxing Arena
- Zaama Disco (Blacko) – 21st at Untamed Empire
- Afua Asantewaa Singathon – 21st-25th at Heroes Park Annex, Kumasi
- Made in Taadi (Kofi Kinaata) – 21st at Takoradi
- The Youth Concert (Jay Bahd) – 21st at Heroes Park, Kumasi
- Likor On The Beach (KiDi) – 22nd at Polo Beach Club
- Manifestives (M.anifest) – 22nd at Ghud Park
- Bhim Fest (Stonebwoy) – 22nd at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel
- Efya Live In Concert – 23rd at AICC
- Romanus Incomplete – 23rd at National Theatre
- Around The World – 25th at Accra Polo Court
- Rapperholic (Sarkodie) – 25th at Grand Arena
- Tiki & Afro Jam – 25th at Polo Beach Club
- Chop Bar Experience – 25th at Untamed Empire
- Event of the Year – 25th at Rattray Park, Kumasi
- Black Sherif Live in Berekum – 26th at Berekum
- Afro Caribbean Vybe – 26-27th at Polo Beach Club
- Beyond Kontrol Concert (Medikal) – 26th at Ghud Park
- Family Party In The Park – 26th at Aburi Gardens
- Zuma Land – 26th at Accra Turf Park
- Little Havana Play – 26th at Little Acre, Aburi
- Blac Out (Blac Volta Party) – 26th at Mad Club
- Rhythm & Brunch – 26th at Polo Beach Club
- Basketball Africa League (Celebrity Game) – 27th at Bukom Boxing Arena
- Global Football Festival – 27th at Accra Academy Park
- Detty Rave (Mr Eazi) – 27th at Untamed Empire
- Gold Block Party – 27th at Base Lounge, Cantonments
- My Motherland Concert (Amerado) – 28th at Okese Park, Ejisu
- Legends Night (Amakye Dede & Kofi Kinaata) – 28th at Heritage Hut, Agona Swedru
- Hip Hop Africa Fest – 28th at Untamed Empire
- Afrofuture – 28-29th at Polo Beach Club
- Promise Land (King Promise) – 29th (Venue TBD)
- Africa Rising Festival – 30th at Polo Beach Club
Special Mention:
- Apokalypsegh 10 Vibes in Accra – 13th December to 3rd January
With events ranging from live concerts by top Ghanaian artists to sports events and comedy specials, the festive season in Ghana promises to be filled with fun, entertainment, and celebration, making Accra one of the most exciting destinations for Christmas 2024.