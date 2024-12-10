Accra Christmas Events Update for 2024 – Major Celebrations & Concerts

As Ghana continues to attract global visitors due to the Year of Return and Beyond the Return initiatives, the festive season in Accra is packed with exciting events that are set to make this Christmas unforgettable.

According to events consultant Eric Toscar, the following major events will take place across Accra during December 2024:

Key Events Happening in December 2024:

Tropical Jam – 14th at Luxury Beach, Kokrobite

– 14th at Luxury Beach, Kokrobite Outmosphere – 14th at Aburi

– 14th at Aburi Bigger Than Us (Twitch 4eva) – 15th at Garage

– 15th at Garage Tanks and Bikinis – 15th at Laboma

– 15th at Laboma Revival Concert (Kweku Smoke) – 18th at Ghud Park

– 18th at Ghud Park Nimo Live (AratheJay) – 19th at Alliance Française

– 19th at Alliance Française TYC Festival – 19th at Talende Tea Garden

– 19th at Talende Tea Garden Our Day (La Meme Gang) – 20th at Giraffe Island, Cantonments

– 20th at Giraffe Island, Cantonments Fameye Family Concert – 20th at Atomic Cluster of Schools

– 20th at Atomic Cluster of Schools OB Amponsah Comedy Special – 21st at Bukom Boxing Arena

– 21st at Bukom Boxing Arena Zaama Disco (Blacko) – 21st at Untamed Empire

– 21st at Untamed Empire Afua Asantewaa Singathon – 21st-25th at Heroes Park Annex, Kumasi

– 21st-25th at Heroes Park Annex, Kumasi Made in Taadi (Kofi Kinaata) – 21st at Takoradi

– 21st at Takoradi The Youth Concert (Jay Bahd) – 21st at Heroes Park, Kumasi

– 21st at Heroes Park, Kumasi Likor On The Beach (KiDi) – 22nd at Polo Beach Club

– 22nd at Polo Beach Club Manifestives (M.anifest) – 22nd at Ghud Park

– 22nd at Ghud Park Bhim Fest (Stonebwoy) – 22nd at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel

– 22nd at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel Efya Live In Concert – 23rd at AICC

– 23rd at AICC Romanus Incomplete – 23rd at National Theatre

– 23rd at National Theatre Around The World – 25th at Accra Polo Court

– 25th at Accra Polo Court Rapperholic (Sarkodie) – 25th at Grand Arena

– 25th at Grand Arena Tiki & Afro Jam – 25th at Polo Beach Club

– 25th at Polo Beach Club Chop Bar Experience – 25th at Untamed Empire

– 25th at Untamed Empire Event of the Year – 25th at Rattray Park, Kumasi

– 25th at Rattray Park, Kumasi Black Sherif Live in Berekum – 26th at Berekum

– 26th at Berekum Afro Caribbean Vybe – 26-27th at Polo Beach Club

– 26-27th at Polo Beach Club Beyond Kontrol Concert (Medikal) – 26th at Ghud Park

– 26th at Ghud Park Family Party In The Park – 26th at Aburi Gardens

– 26th at Aburi Gardens Zuma Land – 26th at Accra Turf Park

– 26th at Accra Turf Park Little Havana Play – 26th at Little Acre, Aburi

– 26th at Little Acre, Aburi Blac Out (Blac Volta Party) – 26th at Mad Club

– 26th at Mad Club Rhythm & Brunch – 26th at Polo Beach Club

– 26th at Polo Beach Club Basketball Africa League (Celebrity Game) – 27th at Bukom Boxing Arena

– 27th at Bukom Boxing Arena Global Football Festival – 27th at Accra Academy Park

– 27th at Accra Academy Park Detty Rave (Mr Eazi) – 27th at Untamed Empire

– 27th at Untamed Empire Gold Block Party – 27th at Base Lounge, Cantonments

– 27th at Base Lounge, Cantonments My Motherland Concert (Amerado) – 28th at Okese Park, Ejisu

– 28th at Okese Park, Ejisu Legends Night (Amakye Dede & Kofi Kinaata) – 28th at Heritage Hut, Agona Swedru

– 28th at Heritage Hut, Agona Swedru Hip Hop Africa Fest – 28th at Untamed Empire

– 28th at Untamed Empire Afrofuture – 28-29th at Polo Beach Club

– 28-29th at Polo Beach Club Promise Land (King Promise) – 29th (Venue TBD)

– 29th (Venue TBD) Africa Rising Festival – 30th at Polo Beach Club

Special Mention:

Apokalypsegh 10 Vibes in Accra – 13th December to 3rd January

With events ranging from live concerts by top Ghanaian artists to sports events and comedy specials, the festive season in Ghana promises to be filled with fun, entertainment, and celebration, making Accra one of the most exciting destinations for Christmas 2024.