Accra Circuit Court jails fisherman 15 years for defilement

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 53-year-old fisherman to 15 years imprisonment for defiling a 10-year-old girl at La.

Samuel Odoi Yemofio, charged with defilement, pleaded not guilty.

At the end of the trial presided over by Mrs Christina Cann, Yemofio was found guilty.

The case as narrated by Chief Kofi Atimbire is that the complainant is a trader at La and she is the victim’s auntie.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said the victim was a class four pupil who lived with the complainant.

On January 12, this year, at about 4:30 pm, the victim who was asked to go and sell ice cream came home and reported that, on her way home, Yemofio lured her into his room, gagged and defiled her.

The complainant on hearing the victim’s ordeal, reported the matter to the Police at La.

The matter was later transferred to Cantonment Division of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit where a medical form was issued to the complainant to seek medical care for the victim.

Yemofio was later picked up by the Police but he vehemently denied the offence in his caution statement.